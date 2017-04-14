Staff report

WARREN

A mother and daughter were arraigned Wednesday on child endangering charges after police say they overdosed on heroin together in a bathroom with a baby in their care.

The women were staying with a friend because they had been evicted from their home in Burghill, police said.

Tammy Foster, 49, and her daughter, Tonya Foster, 19, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Warren Municipal Court.

Tammy is in the Trumbull County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond, and Tonya is being held there without eligibility to make bond after failing a drug test.

