LIBERTY

Charges are pending against a Warren man who shot a dog this morning in Liberty.

The man told police the dog belonged to his friend and said he had been trying to euthanize the dog on his friend’s behalf, Liberty Police Chief Richard Tisone said. The suspect said the dog suffered from hip dysplasia.

Township police responded shortly after 8:45 a.m. today to reports of shots fired near the Timber Ridge apartments at East Liberty Street. There, they found a large dog bleeding from the mouth.

The Warren man told police he shot the dog, but was unsuccessful in killing it. The man said he was going to try again to kill the dog, but with a higher-caliber shotgun.

Officials with the Humane Society responded to the scene. The dog’s owner, also a Warren man, took custody of the dog and was advised to take the animal to a veterinarian for euthanization in a more humane manner, Tisone said.

Police believe the man who shot the dog was an employee at the Timber Ridge apartments. He will likely be charged through Girard Municipal Court with mishandling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony, and violence against a companion animal, a misdemeanor.