Two Florida men nabbed with meth, weapon


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 12:02 p.m.

CANFIELD

Two Florida men were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon on Monday.

Police pulled a vehicle over for speeding and Vincent Bivins, 26, of Miami, Fla., told police he didn't have a license. The passenger, Vincent Hall, 22, also of Miami, also lacked a valid driver's license.

As officers prepared to impound the car, they reportedly found methamphetamine, two bags of marijuana, a loaded .22-caliber handgun and $902 in cash. The gun had been reported stolen from the Canton Police Department.

Neither Bivins nor Hall responded to questioning so officers charged both with possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. The amount of methamphetamine dictated felony two charges. Since the gun was under Hall's seat, he was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Bivins was cited for speeding and driving without a license.

