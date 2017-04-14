LORDSTOWN

The national shift away from small cars has once again hit home.

Production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the General Motors Lordstown Complex will be scaled back in mid-July to adjust with demand, leading to an unknown loss of jobs that will likely will be determined over the next several weeks.

“We are impacted by lower demand for passenger cars,” said a GM official with knowledge of the move who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “It’s industry wide. It’s caused us to adjust our production.”

The plant will continue to operate on two shifts, but fewer Cruzes will be produced each day.

Employees on both shifts were informed of the production cutback on Thursday. Production numbers are not released by GM.

“It’s another blow to the complex and to the community as well,” said Robert Morales, United Auto Workers Local 1714, who represents the fabrication plant workers.

GM spokesman Jim Cain told The Vindicator on Wednesday there’s a 99-day supply of Cruzes. Analysts say a healthy inventory level for compact cars is a 60-day supply.

