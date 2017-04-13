JOBS
Officers find cash, drugs after serving search warrant


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 9:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police investigating drug activity served a search warrant at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on the North Side discovered $2,700 in cash, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

The warrant was served at a 127 New York Ave. home by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit.

Arrested on drug charges was Joshua Timlin, 32, who lists the home as his address. He was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

