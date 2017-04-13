JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

No serious injuries after car crashes into wall at Hubbard plaza


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 11:57 a.m.

HUBBARD

There were no reports of major injuries after a car crashed into the wall at an East Liberty Street shopping plaza about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver told officials she was trying to exit the parking lot near Dollar Tree and Healthy Balance Massage Center when she mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

Airbags deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy damage, according to a police accident report.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes