HUBBARD
There were no reports of major injuries after a car crashed into the wall at an East Liberty Street shopping plaza about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver told officials she was trying to exit the parking lot near Dollar Tree and Healthy Balance Massage Center when she mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
Airbags deployed and the vehicle sustained heavy damage, according to a police accident report.
