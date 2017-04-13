YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 27 people including Dwaylen Sellers, 20, West Ravenwood Avenue, on being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 3, reports say a vehicle was pulled over for an improper turn. After the vehicle was pulled over, the driver ran away. Sellers, who was a passenger, also ran and an officer chased after him. He was eventually caught after he was ordered out of a garage in the 100 block of Halleck Avenue.

Reports said on the path Sellers ran police found a loaded .357 Magnum revolver. At the jail, corrections officers found a bag of suspected marijuana on Sellers near his groin and a bag with suspected crack cocaine, Xanax and painkillers inside.

The grand jury also indicted Jeffrey Bachani, 24, Indianola Avenue, Boardman, on theft and obstructing official business.

On Mar. 3, reports say Bachani was charged with obstructing official business. According to police reports, Bachani took a wallet containing a driver’s license, $70 in cash, four credit cards and two debit cards, which he dropped while fleeing.

County court records show Bachani has previously been convicted on a number of other offenses, including drug possession, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, burglary, and violating a protection order.

The grand jury also indicted Angel Mendez, 53, Shields Road, Boardman, on possession of cocaine.