Commissioners OK engineering pact for downtown Lowellville


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 11:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners approved this morning a $52,250 professional service agreement with CT Consultants Inc., a Youngstown civil engineering firm, for the revitalization of downtown Lowellville.

That project has received a $300,000 grant from the Ohio Developmental Services Agency Office of Community Development.

The project seeks to give the village’s business district a facelift through street paving, new curbs and installation of decorative lighting.

The commissioners’ next meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 20 in the Boardman Township Administration Building, 8299 Market St.

