BOARDMAN

Chuck E. Cheese, 521 Boardman-Poland Road, will donate 15 percent of food, merchandise and token purchases to children’s charities and nonprofit organizations from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday.

All members of children’s charities, scouting programs, sports or religious organizations and their family members and friends are encouraged to attend in groups. Group members will receive 10 free tokens with a food purchase.

In order for the donation to be received by the charity of choice, participants must notify cashiers which organization they are supporting.

For information, call Chuck E. Cheese at 330-629-9929.