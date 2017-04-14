YOUNGSTOWN

Bishop George V. Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown says Holy Week is the most important time in Christian religion because, as St. Paul said, “If Christ is not raised from the dead, then our faith is in vain.”

Holy Week follows Jesus' final days on Earth and the crucial moments that define the Christian faith today: His crucifixion and resurrection three days later.

Good Friday marks the day leading to Jesus’s arrest, imprisonment, trials and eventual execution by crucifixion. It commemorates the last day of Jesus, betrayal by his disciple, Judas Iscariot, and execution by the Romans.

The Diocese has public services and Mass from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday in St. Columba Cathedral, 144 W. Wood St.

“We invite people to walk with Jesus through his passion and through his death,” Bishop Murry said.

The church takes in about 4,500 visitors through all the services over the four days of Holy Week, Bishop Murry said. On Good Friday, there are a few readings about the crucifixion as well the display of a cross. After the readings, people can come up and kiss the cross as a sign of respect for the man who gave his life for their salvation.

