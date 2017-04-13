JOBS
Chemical Bank donates $15,000 to YNDC


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 12:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Chemical Bank has donated $15,000 to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp.’s housing programs.

This donation will increase the number of successful and sustainable homeowners in neighborhoods throughout the City of Youngstown by providing prospective home buyers with a comprehensive portfolio of services beginning with YNDC’s HUD Approved Housing Counseling services.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation is citywide planning and development organization working to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods throughout the City of Youngstown.

