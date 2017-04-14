CANFIELD

Surrounded by trophies documenting his many achievements and flanked by his parents, Canfield High School senior Zachary Bernat signed a letter of intent on Thursday to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.

Bernat won’t be participating in athletics at Western Kentucky, however. He’s going to be a member of its forensics, or speech and debate, team.

When Bernat began participating in speech and debate, he didn’t even know college forensics existed. Now he’s receiving a scholarship to participate at one of the top universities.

“It’s one of the most amazing feelings in the world,” Bernat said.

Bernat was this year’s state champion in the humorous interpretation category. The National Speech and Debate Association has him ranked No. 1 in the category nationwide.

Canfield Speech and Debate coach Jeremy Hamilton said Western Kentucky has a reputation for recruiting top humor students across the country.

“The fact that they reached out to Zach puts him in elite company,” Hamilton said.

In 12 years, Bernat is the first of Hamilton’s students to sign a letter of intent. He acknowledged the unique nature of the event and said the school wanted to acknowledge the honor.

“We’re showcasing the talents of Canfield kids in a variety of aspects,” he said.

Read more about him and his plans in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.