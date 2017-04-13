YOUNGSTOWN

A Canfield man, who pleaded guilty to 17 child-pornography counts more than 4 1/2 years after authorities executed a search warrant at his residence, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Paul Clymer, 69, of Colonial Drive, entered his guilty plea Jan. 27 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, who imposed the sentence Thursday.

The prosecution had recommended a 10-year prison term for him.

The delay in resolving the case stemmed from the failure of a former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation supervisor to submit the case to prosecutors, a BCI spokeswoman said.

Clymer was involved in a peer-to-peer online file-sharing network; and BCI downloaded two videos from him that contained child pornography, said Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor.

Clymer pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and 15 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The pandering charges represented obscene videos in his possession, McLaughlin said.

The defense withdrew a motion to exclude from evidence statements Clymer made to police and BCI agents when they executed a search warrant at his residence May 18, 2012.