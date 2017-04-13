BOARDMAN — A township man faces numerous drug-related charges after police raided his Wildwood Drive home.

Michael Forgach, 41, was arrested Wednesday on charges of permitting drug abuse, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of drug possession, according to a police report.

Law-enforcement officers served a search warrant at 120 Wildwood Drive about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the report.

A search of the house turned up crack pipes, a digital scale, $115 in cash, plastic baggies, hypodermic needles, and other drug-related items, police said. Police also found substances that tested positive for cocaine and heroin.

Forgach reportedly told police that another person at the house had been selling drugs from the location.

Forgach was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here.