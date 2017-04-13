JOBS
$3.4M Meridian Road project starts Monday


Published: Thu, April 13, 2017 @ 10:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A $3.4 million improvement project to North Meridian Road between Mahoning Avenue and the Interstate 680 ramps will begin Monday.

The work will take about six months to complete, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works.

The project includes a waterline replacement, street resurfacing, new storm sewers and curb upgrades, he said.

Although traffic will be maintained, drivers can expect lane restrictions and delays. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the construction zone, Shasho said.

This is the first of three phases for Meridian Road between Canfield Road and the Mahoning County line. The county will handle the other two phases – Canfield Road to Mahoning Avenue also this year, and between the I-680 ramps to the county line probably next year.

Marucci & Gaffney Excavating of Youngstown is the general contractor on the project with a cost of $3,427,831.

