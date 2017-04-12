YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal fire in Beaver Township as Judy Robinson, 64.

Beaver township firefighters were called Robinson's Forest Avenue home late last Thursday night, where the home was already halfway engulfed in flames.

Although a death certificate has not yet been issued, the coroner's office believes Robinson died of smoke inhalation.

A dog also died in the fire.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.