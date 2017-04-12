EDITOR'S NOTE — An earlier version of this story was incorrect. Sweeney's order only applies to the Lance Hundley case.

YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Maureen Sweeney has ruled that a defendant who faces death penalty charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court must be shackled on his way to and from her courtroom.

Lance Hundley, who is charged with the murder of a woman in November 2015, can have his restraints off in the courtroom but not in the halls of the courthouse.

The order only pertains to the Hundley case when he is wearing civilian clothes and no other case on her docket.

The order does not mention the suicide Monday of Robert Seman, who leapt to his death following a hearing in her courtroom in his death penalty case. He was wearing civilian clothes as well at the time that he jumped.