— It had all the makings of a Holy War game minus the gridiron and shoulder pads. But the attitude of the teams was the same as you’d expect from a Cardinal Mooney-Ursuline game.

“It was tooth-and-nail, a big stage, beautiful stadium and a big crowd,” Mooney head coach Mark Rinehart said. “I was expecting an absolute dogfight and that’s what it was.”

Gia DiFabio’s single with two outs brought home two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat their archrival 9-7 at the Youngstown State Softball Complex.