POLAND

As you walk under the forest canopy, the greens and grays of the woods are brightened by vibrant bursts of yellow.

Blooms line the winding pathways, some in neat lines and others in bright clusters.

In all, 8,000 daffodils color the Poland Township Park.

That’s thanks in large part to the efforts of volunteer Ken Filicky, who for the last nine or so years has dedicated countless hours to improving the park.

Last October, he and his family planted 2,000 additional daffodils in the park. He plans to continue adding more each year.

“Every year, we’re going to plan to plant [more] and make sure that in future years, within five or six years, we’ll have a great display,” Filicky said.

He and other contributors to the park – including Mike Heher, Republic Services division manager and member of the park board – have some other plans in the works for the park (located between Cowden, Moore and Miller roads), which officially opened in 2009 and has been evolving ever since.

Read more about the plans in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.