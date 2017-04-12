JOBS
Pennsylvania daycare worker charged with abusing 5 month old



Published: Wed, April 12, 2017 @ 10:17 a.m.

GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — A 19-year-old worker has been charged with physically abusing a 5 month old at a church-run daycare center near Pittsburgh.

Julia Spencer, of Hampton Township, was arrested Tuesday night on aggravated assault, child endangerment and intimidation charges. She doesn’t have an attorney.

Shaler Township police say surveillance video shows her abusing the boy Monday at the Glenshaw Presbyterian Early Learning Center.

Police say Spencer pulled the boy roughly from a swing, pushed him into a bouncy chair, and tried to yank him out by his arms before slamming him into a crib. The boy’s parents took him to a hospital emergency room for bruises, redness and swelling to his head, neck and shoulders.

Police say Spencer told the parents the boy had rolled over on a toy and was given “ice and TLC” by the staff.

