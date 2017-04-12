YOUNGSTOWN

Children and adults who bring a sense of curiosity for how weather systems work, how sound and light waves travel and countless other aspects of science to a popular downtown museum can now use it for another pursuit: reading.

“It’s another avenue to foster reading and learning for those who come in,” explained Lisa Long, associate director of OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., downtown.

Long was referring to the new Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s Library Express, which opened Wednesday morning in the museum.

The space will have more than 300 books that patrons can check out and return to OH WOW! or any other PLYMC branch, noted Janet S. Loew, the library system’s public-relations director. In addition, people can sign up for library cards and register for a Summer Discovery program.

