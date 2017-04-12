AUSTINTOWN — Police charged a man with promoting prostitution Tuesday after he dropped a woman off with officers during a sting operation.

Police responded to an ad on an online classified site which read, "Let's get together and relax while I rub the tension from your body and release your stress." The respondent, claiming to be named "Kelly," told police the cost was $100 per hour.

Officers were met by Oksana Wajda, 27, of Youngstown at a gas station near the intersection of Interstate 80 and State Route 46. She was dropped off by Nicholas Gibson, 27, also of Youngstown, who Wajda told police has been escorting her to meetings with johns for about a year.

Police placed both suspects in custody. They determined Gibson's phone had been used to set up the appointment. They also reportedly found a crack pipe in Gibson's truck.

Gibson told police he receives $20 for taking her to appointments and he was aware she was engaging in prostitution.

Wajda told police she has been engaging in prostitution for years to support her addiction to crack cocaine. She said she also uses heroin.

Police were aware of a previous case in which Wajda was allegedly beaten while engaging in prostitution, but she did not cooperate with investigators.

She told police that has happened more than once.

Police found 280 ads on the online classified site using the listed telephone number and 40 text message conversations on her cell phone setting up appointments.

Gibson was charged with felony promoting prostitution as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal tools. Wajda was charged with soliciting sex, possession of criminal tools and advertisement of illegal massage services.