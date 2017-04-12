YOUNGSTOWN — A Falls Avenue man already serving a prison sentence on charges he belonged to a gang pleaded no contest today in Mahoning Counry Common Pleas Court to a 2010 homicide.

Frankie "Tank" Hudson, 24, was found guilty by Judge Maureen Sweeney to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm with firearm specifications.

Hudson was indicted in 2015 on a charge of aggravated murder for the Dec. 14, 2010 murder of Christopher Weston, 44, who was shot and killed in an Overland Avenue market where he was working.

Attorneys in the case agreed on a 15-year sentence to run concurrent to the time Hudson is serving in his gang case. Hudson was sentenced after entering his plea.

Hudson was tried for a different murder in 2016 and was found not guilty by a jury.