CANFIELD

In a unique arrangement, students at Canfield High School can get credit for up to two semesters of coursework if they attend Avalon University School of Medicine.

The Canfield Board of Education met today and announced an articulation agreement with Avalon University. Avalon’s main office is in Liberty Township, but the campus is on the Caribbean island of Curacao.

Canfield Superintendent Alex Geordan said this is definitely the first arrangement of its kind in Northeast Ohio and possibly in the entire state.

Robert Debiec, director of student affairs at Avalon University, said there are four- and five-year programs, which he compared with the programs at NEOMED in Rootstown.

Avalon describes the program as a pathway. Students take classes such as AP chemistry or biology, and Avalon will recognize those courses if they choose to attend the school.

John Tullio, director of curriculum and instruction at Canfield, said the district is appreciative of the opportunity.

“This really shows the quality of teachers at Canfield,” Tullio said. “For a medical school to look at our teachers and say, ‘We’re willing to accept classes taught by these teachers,’ It speaks volumes.”

Read more about the new venture in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.