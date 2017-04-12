NORTH LIMA — Officials have confirmed that a woman died in today's fire at a Beaver Township home and her husband was taken to a hospital.

The home is just a few streets away from a fatal house fire that killed a woman - Judy Robinson, 64, of Forest Avenue - late Thursday night.

Neighbors gathered at the scene today describe the neighborhood as close knit, a place where everybody knows each other.

"It's horrendous. It's an old house. The other house was very old. It just makes you think that you don't want to take life for granted because you never know what could happen," said Irene Calvin, who lives a few streets over.

She ran outside when she saw smoke coming from the house at Harvard Boulevard and Laird Avenue between 11 and 11:30 a.m. today.

She said a married couple lives at the house and were longtime residents.