— Western Reserve punched above its weight to collect its seventh straight victory. The Division IV Blue Devils used a four-run sixth inning to beat Division II Ursuline, 7-3, on Wednesday.

“It’s huge. It’s a real confidence booster. We have a great team and I think we know it,” Blue Devils third baseman Jeep DiCioccio said. “This is my fourth year and there’s something different about this team. It’s just this feeling. We really feel and know each other well.”

Western Reserve remains unbeaten on the season at 7-0. The Blue Devils trailed through the first five innings before tying the game in the fifth and completing the rally in the sixth.