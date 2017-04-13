JOBS
Baseball: Jackson-Milton edges McDonald



Published: Wed, April 12, 2017 @ 10:43 p.m.

MCDONALD — Jackson-Milton’s Sebastian Lay and Noah Laster combined for 10 strikeouts as they kept McDonald’s baseball team off-balance in a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

“This has been our MO all season,” McDonald coach Bill Ifft said. “We don’t hit the first four innings. You’re not going to win too many games like that. We’re getting great pitching, but we’re not putting the bat on the ball in those early innings. We strike out way too much.”

