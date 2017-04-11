YOUNGSTOWN

Krish Mohip, chief executive officer of the Youngstown City School District has approved a recommendation from the advisory school board to limit members’ debate.

“I support any measure that will simplify, streamline and make the advisory board meetings more efficient,” he said.

At a three-hour special meeting Monday, school board members voted 4-3 to limit the length of time and the number of times members may speak. The measure also limits meetings to two hours.

Under the new state law governing the district, also dubbed the Youngstown Plan, the CEO has the authority to modify, amend and approve board policies. The 5,300-student city school district is the first in Ohio to be subject to the new law because of its lack of academic improvement over several years.

The school board’s role is relegated to advisory on all matters except for tax issues.

Upon taking office last summer, Mohip tried to meet with the advisory board during that panel’s regular sessions to update the public on progress and plans for the district, its students and academics. The efforts of some members to control those sessions, however, prompted Mohip to instead convene his monthly public updates separately.