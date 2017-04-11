AUSTINTOWN

Vandals have targeted the chapel at the 9/11 Memorial Park at 1051 S. Raccoon Road with increasing frequency over the last several months.

Ten months ago, Pat Connolly, chairman of the Austintown Beautification Committee, started noticing the trend. Three doors have been ruined. Six plastic candles were burned by people suspected of cooking crack and heroin. There are burn marks on the pews and carpet. A hacksaw was used to open a donation box.

Two weeks ago, Connolly resorted to closing the chapel. There is pink tape running across the door and a sign that reads: “Chapel temporarily closed due to vandalism.”

“It’s gotten out of hand,” Connolly said. “Really out of hand.”

Several vulgar letters have been left in a notebook next to the chapel door, which Connolly has turned over to police. He said they all bear the same handwriting. He’s even hidden in the bushes, trying to find the people who are behind the vandalism.

Five years ago it was even worse, Connolly said. Someone had used the altar as a restroom. Then it died down for awhile, but it’s become a problem again recently.

On Monday, Connolly reached out to community members at the Austintown Township Board of Trustees meeting.

“We need your help,” he pleaded.

