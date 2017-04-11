YOUNGSTOWN

Autopsies that need to be performed by the Mahoning County Coroner’s office are being performed in Cuyahoga County because of the illness of Mahoning’s forensic pathologist and deputy coroner.

Coroner Dr. David Kennedy said Dr. Joseph Ohr, who performs autopsies in Mahoning County, has been ill for several weeks. Dr. Kennedy said he was not sure when Dr. Ohr will return.

“I’m very hopeful he’ll [Dr. Ohr] come back, but I don’t know,” Dr. Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy said he did not want to comment on Dr. Ohr’s illness because of privacy laws.

In the past, Cuyahoga County has performed autopsies for Mahoning County when Dr. Ohr has been unavailable or on vacation, Dr. Kennedy said.

Cuyahoga County is charging $1,275 per autopsy, Dr. Kennedy said.

