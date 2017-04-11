YOUNGSTOWN

A defendant in a sports-memorabilia fraud case has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Clifton J. Panezich, 31, of Henderson, Nev., drew the sentence Tuesday from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The prosecution had recommended between three to seven years in prison for him.

Panezich pleaded guilty in December to aggravated theft, identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and three counts of forgery with a forfeiture specification.

Panezich was charged with defrauding people by peddling fake sports memorabilia between 2010 and 2015.

The investigation of the ring had been ongoing between Canfield police and the FBI for at least four years.

The members of the enterprise were accused of selling fake autographs of sports personalities on the internet through eBay accounts. They would also sell autographed pictures, balls and other memorabilia.

Some 25,000 customers were defrauded of more than $2 million in the forged autograph scheme, said Martin P. Desmond, a former assistant county prosecutor.

Panezich was represented by Atty. Percy Squire.