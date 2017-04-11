CANFIELD

Canfield police charged a woman with endangering children after she was found with syringes and crack pipes down her pants on Saturday, according to a report.

Police stopped Robert Torvanak, 48, of Youngstown, whose license is under suspension. He was with Jessica Lasater, 29, of Salem, who also did not have a valid license. Lasater's two daughters were also present.

When doing an inventory of the car prior to impounding it, officers reportedly found five pills of lorazepam in the center console. Police then searched both suspects, finding three syringes and two crack pipes in Lasater's pants, according to the report.

Lasater told police they had just left a house in Youngstown where they went to purchase drugs.

Police found two bags of syringes in the vehicle, and four pills of clonazepam and a burnt spoon in Lasater's purse.

Both suspects were charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Tovarnak was additionally charged with a marked lane violation, driving under suspension and drug abuse. Lasater was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering children.

A search revealed Lasater had a previous conviction on child endangerment charges.