CANFIELD — The Canfield Fair is partnering with JAC Management to book the music acts for the 2017 Canfield Fair.

In addition, the fair will also be working with Ticketmaster as the ticketing agent for all grandstand events.

Patrons purchasing tickets online can still go to canfieldfair.com, where they will find a link to Ticketmaster’s website.

This new partnership represents the first time the two local entities have worked together and the first time the fair has used Ticketmaster. For many years, the fair had been working with Klein’s Attractions of Illinois as the show producer, said George Roman, the fair’s director head of grandstand entertainment.

“JAC will contact the agents and managers and do the contracts and we sign them, said Roman.

The fair was not displeased with Klein’s, said Roman. “We’ve worked with them for many years and sometimes you need a change,” he said.

“The Canfield Fair and its board of directors knew that the time was right to make the entertainment stronger at the fair and to move to a partnership with organizations that have a larger, more global reach,” he said.

The fair is expected to announce the main concerts no later than Monday.

Eric Ryan of JAC, which also manages Covelli Centre and Packard Music Hall, said “There are so many great traditions in this Valley, but none quite like the Canfield Fair. It is a true honor and privilege to be working on such an esteemed and highly regarded event. One of our first orders of business was to bring on Ticketmaster as our ticketing agent. The addition of a global company like Ticketmaster is beneficial beyond measure. They are the undisputed industry leaders and they will expand the methods of purchase in a clear online, phone, and outlet format,” he said.

Ticketmaster’s phone sales number is 800-745-3000.