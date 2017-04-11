JOBS
Campbell police search for suspects after woman reports attempted abduction



Published: Tue, April 11, 2017 @ 2:18 p.m.

CAMPBELL

Police are searching for suspects after a woman reported that three men attempted to abduct her.

A 21-year-old Campbell woman called police just before 11 p.m. Sunday and said three men had pulled up in a car about 10:20 p.m. while she was walking east on the 100 block of Gladstone Avenue.

The woman said one man grabbed her and stated: “You need to get in the car.” She told police she was able to break away from the men and then call police from 13th Street.

Police observed swelling on the right side of the woman’s face, though the woman said the men did not strike her, according to a police report.

The woman described the vehicle as dark blue or green with four doors. She said the suspects were three black males. One had dreadlocks and a black jacket, one had short hair and a beanie cap, one had short hair and a blue shirt, according to the woman.

Contact Campbell Police at 330-755-1411 with any information.

