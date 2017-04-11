BOARDMAN

A township police officer was injured Monday when a man found slumped at the steering wheel of his car purportedly attacked him.

Gregory Johnson, 30, of Stillson Place is charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony charges of obstructing official business, assault on a police officer, and aggravated robbery for the incident reported about 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.

At that time, two officers were dispatched to Glenwood and Wildwood avenues for an accident with injuries. There, they found Johnson slumped over at the steering wheel of his car.

One officer approached him “and attempted to render aid,” according to the report.

Johnson then tried to flee and began fighting the officer, “striking him in the nose, possibly breaking it.”

Johnson also purportedly attempted to take the officer’s firearm and stun gun, and bit the officer in the leg.

Both Johnson and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment. Johnson was arrested later Monday and taken to the Mahoning County jail.