NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law enforcement authorities are looking for two suspects after a police officer in the eastern part of the state was shot.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Newcomerstown, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Cleveland. The officer was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately released.

The Times-Reporter of Dover-New Philadelphia reports the officer was shot in the chest and arm and was wearing a ballistic vest.

Authorities say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and were in a black Geo Tracker with no license plates and darkened windows.

Law enforcement officials say the suspects are armed with handguns and a shotgun.