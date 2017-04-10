SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A husband opened fire on his wife Monday in a San Bernardino elementary school classroom, killing her and a student in a murder-suicide that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terrorist attack at a community center just 15 months ago.

The shooter also died, and a second student was critically wounded at North Park School.

"The children we do not believe were targeted," police Capt. Ron Maass told reporters.

The gunman was identified as 53-year-old Cedric Anderson, of Riverside, who shot his wife, Elaine Smith, also 53. She was a teacher in the special-needs classroom for students in first through fourth grades.

Anderson said nothing as he began firing a large-caliber revolver, according to police. Both of the children who were hit were standing behind Smith. An 8-year-old later died. The other student was hospitalized in stable condition.

The gunman had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges that predated the marriage, which lasted only a few months, authorities said.

The boy who died was identified as Jonathan Martinez. Authorities did not name the other boy who was wounded.

The 600 other students at the school were bused to safety at California State University's San Bernardino campus, several miles away. Television news footage showed students, escorted by police officers, walking off campus hand-in-hand.