LIBERTY — Trustees approved the feasibility study of the possibility of a joint fire department between Liberty Township and the city of Girard today.

The mid-day meeting was to consider creating or rejecting the joint fire district.

About 100 residents and fire department officials came to the administration building to speak out against the idea.

The crowd protested loudly because trustees only allowed public comments after the vote was taken.

