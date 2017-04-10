JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trustees approve study of joint Liberty-Girard fire district



Published: Mon, April 10, 2017 @ 2:53 p.m.

LIBERTY — Trustees approved the feasibility study of the possibility of a joint fire department between Liberty Township and the city of Girard today.

The mid-day meeting was to consider creating or rejecting the joint fire district.

About 100 residents and fire department officials came to the administration building to speak out against the idea.

The crowd protested loudly because trustees only allowed public comments after the vote was taken.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes