BOARDMAN

Township trustees will spend money for soil replacement at the site for the foundation of a new fire station.

The expenditure will be no more than $65,000 to undercut, excavate, remove and replace the unsuitable soils with limestone.

Administrator Jason Loree said the township hopes to only use half of the money. Engineers and contractors said three spots of the foundation had unsuitable soils, Loree said, which they explained had a high plasticity.

“The largest area looks like it will need very little,” he said.

The township finalized a deal with Boardman School District last spring that allowed the project to move forward. In exchange for a 4-acre parcel off Tod Avenue for a new bus garage, the school district provided a 2-acre parcel on the corner of Market Street and Stadium Drive for the stat