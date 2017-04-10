POLAND — A teacher at Poland Seminary High School has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Superintendent David Janofa said the action followed a tip the district received Friday afternoon. By the end of the day, he had placed the teacher on leave.

He described the allegation as a “relationship” between a female teacher and one of her students that was “more than just text messaging” and “more than just social media.”

The teacher in question teaches Italian.

The school board is expected to reinforce the action tonight with a vote to place the teacher on unpaid administrative leave, effective immediately.

Township and village police are investigating.

“We’re in collaboration working on an investigation with them,” Janofa said. “That’s where we’re at. We talked to the parents of the child involved as soon as we became aware. ... Our sole objective at this point is making sure that our student is safe, and making sure everything is OK with him.”