JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man faces charges after cop punched during bar commotion



Published: Mon, April 10, 2017 @ 2:02 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A man is charged with assault on a police officer following a bar fight early Sunday morning, according to a report.

DeWayne Jordan, 21, of Warren, punched an officer while they were pursuing another suspect.

Officers approached a group of 25-30 people causing a commotion near the door of Club Elevate at 1743 S Raccoon Road, and several refused to listen to verbal commands.

Police used pepper spray after one of the men allegedly struck a security guard.

He led officers on a foot chase which was complicated by others trying to protect the suspect. At this point, Jordan reportedly pulled the officer to the side and punched him in the chest. He was incapacitated by a taser and placed under arrest.

Jordan said he was trying to defend his mother, who had reportedly attempted to distract officers as they tried to apprehend the initial suspect. She had been pushed to the ground during he commotion.

Jordan was charged with assault on a police officer. The initial suspect eluded police.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes