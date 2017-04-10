AUSTINTOWN — A man is charged with assault on a police officer following a bar fight early Sunday morning, according to a report.

DeWayne Jordan, 21, of Warren, punched an officer while they were pursuing another suspect.

Officers approached a group of 25-30 people causing a commotion near the door of Club Elevate at 1743 S Raccoon Road, and several refused to listen to verbal commands.

Police used pepper spray after one of the men allegedly struck a security guard.

He led officers on a foot chase which was complicated by others trying to protect the suspect. At this point, Jordan reportedly pulled the officer to the side and punched him in the chest. He was incapacitated by a taser and placed under arrest.

Jordan said he was trying to defend his mother, who had reportedly attempted to distract officers as they tried to apprehend the initial suspect. She had been pushed to the ground during he commotion.

Jordan was charged with assault on a police officer. The initial suspect eluded police.