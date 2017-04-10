The 2017 Miller Lite Greatest Golfer of the Valley Scramble Championship has a few more slots available for the upcoming charity scramble season.

This championship of the Valley’s charity scrambles lures the best team golfers in the Valley and brings out phenomenal competition at summer’s end.

And players only get to those finals by competing in one of 24 charity events.

The Miller Lite Championship will take place Monday, Aug. 14 at The Lake Club and is presented by Superior Beverage/Miller Beer.

It’s part of The Greatest Week in the Valley — 7 days of Greatest golf, the Panerathon, football and more — celebrated by Covelli Enterprises.

The Miller Lite Scramble benefits your organization because:

• Superior Beverage donates $300 in nice prizes to your event — worthy of a first-place package for each winning player.

• Your event enjoys premium promotion as part of The Vindicator's successful 5-county Greatest Golfer franchise.

• Your event and your host course draw more players as they seek to get a chance to compete to be the Valley’s Greatest team.

• It’s FREE to you!!!

If your charity scramble would like to be one of the host scrambles, contact us ASAP.

Email us at vindygreatest@vindy.com.

All Greatest info is getting loaded in the next few weeks on vindy.com/golf.