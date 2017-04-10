SALEM

Salem Historical Society will host the 47th annual Founders’ Day Celebration at 5 p.m. April 25 at Salem Community Center, 1098 Ellsworth Ave. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and there will be 50-50 and basket raffles.

The theme will be “Those Fabulous 40s,” with period music performed by Bethany Kholos and Bret Cowden.

Kholos graduated from Salem High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Malone University. Cowden graduated from Ashland University with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and a minor in theater.

The evening also will feature the presentation of two 2017 Citizens of Honor who have been selected for their contributions to the City of Salem.

Tickets are $25 and reservations are due April 19. For information, call the society at 330-337-8514.