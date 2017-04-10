JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

"Fabulous 40s"is theme of Founders' Day



Published: Mon, April 10, 2017 @ 8:56 a.m.

SALEM

Salem Historical Society will host the 47th annual Founders’ Day Celebration at 5 p.m. April 25 at Salem Community Center, 1098 Ellsworth Ave. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and there will be 50-50 and basket raffles.

The theme will be “Those Fabulous 40s,” with period music performed by Bethany Kholos and Bret Cowden.

Kholos graduated from Salem High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Malone University. Cowden graduated from Ashland University with a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and a minor in theater.

The evening also will feature the presentation of two 2017 Citizens of Honor who have been selected for their contributions to the City of Salem.

Tickets are $25 and reservations are due April 19. For information, call the society at 330-337-8514.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes