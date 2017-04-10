YOUNGSTOWN — Come May 1, Barb Ewing will be the chief executive officer of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Current CEO Jim Cossler will stay on board with YBI as Huntington Bank Entrepreneur in Residence. In this role, Cossler works one-on-one with startup companies to help them move forward.

Cossler has been CEO at the YBI since 1998.

Cossler is considered the leader behind making the Mahoning Valley believe that Youngstown could be considered the city where successful technology companies are born.

“I do think people believe in us now,” Cossler said during a press conference on Monday. “I also believe that our very best is yet to come. She [Ewing] will take YBI to heights never imagined and I am just going to sit back and be her biggest fan.”