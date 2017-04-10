BOARDMAN — State Rep. John Boccieri will host a town hall at 7 p.m. tonight at the St. James Meeting Hall at Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road, to discuss a possible convention of states.

Under the U.S. Constitution, if 34 state legislatures adopt resolutions calling for a national constitutional convention, Congress must call one to consider constitutional amendments. The Ohio Legislature is currently considering a resolution calling for a convention to specifically discuss government fiscal restraint, congressional term limits and limiting the scope of federal powers, said Boccieri of Poland, D-59th.

“I am not yet convinced that these topics should be addressed in this manner,” he said. “However, I know many of my constituents feel strongly that a convention of the states should be called, and as their state representative I believe it is my responsibility to listen to their views. I look forward to discussing the matter with them.”