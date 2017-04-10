AUSTINTOWN

The Austintown Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to prohibit any facilities associated with the production of medical marijuana within the township.

Residents who legally purchase medical marijuana products elsewhere will still be permitted to possess the products in Austintown. The resolution bans cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries.

Trustee Jim Davis said the board is worried about placing additional stresses on the police department to make sure potential businesses are adhering to strict regulations.

“We need to make sure that, first and foremost, we can keep the community safe,” Davis said.

House Bill 523 went into effect in Ohio on Sept. 8 of last year, authorizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes, but rules and regulations will not be in place until Sept. 8 of this year. The program is required to be fully operational by Sept. 8, 2018.

Trustee Ken Carano said the law is untested, and it’s not clear what the costs and benefits are at this point.

“Laws are like new cars,” Carano said. “You never want to buy a brand new car that just came out.”

