AUSTINTOWN — An Alabama woman was charged with felonious assault after intentionally hitting another vehicle with her car early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Police found Edna Starks, 24, of Orrville, Ala., in a damaged Buick. She told police she hit another woman's car because "I wasn't going to be disrespected like that."

The victim said Starks began arguing with her over a male inside Bill's Place at 4771 Mahoning Ave., and it escalated into a physical fight. While the victim was talking to a security guard who broke up the fight, Starks reportedly drove into the rear right side of her car. The victim and the security guard told police they had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over.

Starks also failed field sobriety tests, and she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred her speech, according to the report. She refused to submit to a breathalyzer.

In addition to charges of felonious assault, Starks was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt.