MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he has decided it’s time for him to step down, professing his love for the state and telling the people that he has sometimes let them down.

In a Monday evening speech, the governor said he’d not always made the right choices.

“Though I sometimes failed, I’ve always tried to live up to the high expectations the people placed on the (person) who holds this esteemed office,” he said at the Capitol.

The stunning resignation came after Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor violations of campaign finance law.

Bentley said he had prayed about it and talked it over with his successor, Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey, and they were committed to a smooth transfer of power.

Ivey’s office announced that she will be sworn-in this as governor at 6 p.m.