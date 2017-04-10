Staff report

HOWLAND

Randy Law has been ousted as chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party ... again.

According to Kevin Wyndham, a member of the Trumbull GOP executive committee, Law was voted out of office several months ago by a 49-0 vote by the party’s central committee, but that action was overturned by the Ohio GOP.

At one of two meetings of the executive committee convened Saturday Law was removed from the chairman’s office.

Two meetings were called: one by five members of the executive committee at 11 a.m. at Howland Community Church and the other by Law at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Sunrise Inn restaurant in Warren at which J.D. Williams of Liberty was elected first vice chairman.

The 11 a.m. meeting at the church was convened by Law. Wyndham said Law immediately attempted to adjourn the meeting, saying the agenda, which was to remove Law as chairman, was not in line with the organization’s by-laws.

The meeting got heated, Wyndham said, adding Howland police were called, and Law was removed from the meeting. After that, Williams reconvened the meeting and a motion was passed by a 19-0 vote to remove Law as chairman.

Wyndham said a meeting to elect a new party chairman is scheduled for April 25 at Howland Community Church.