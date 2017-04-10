HERMITAGE, PA.

Hermitage Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department and St. Paul United Church of Christ are sponsoring a two-day seminar, “Strategic Care in Crisis,” for chaplains, clergy, mental-health professionals and emergency responders June 5 and 6. Sessions will take place at Hermitage Fire Station 3, 800 Mercer Ave.

The course will focus on the spiritual and emotional care of victims of large-scale emergencies.

To register, visit www.hermitagefire.com. There is a $25 discount for those who register before Friday.